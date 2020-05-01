Can you play as a boy and a girl in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Female Eivor, Collectors Edition, Story and more

We’ve seen the epic trailer, but will Assassin’s Creed Valhalla give player the choice between boy and girl?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and we are very excited indeed. We’ve heard some news about the central character, but can you play as a boy and a girl in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

So far, we’ve broken down the official trailer which gave us our first look at the male Eivor. Even the teaser artwork by BossLogic showed some of the character too.

However, it was revealed recently that players will get the choice to play as their desired character gender.

Let’s take a closer look at everything you need to know about this so far.

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Can you play as a boy and a girl in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Players will surely be excited to know that the answer is, as mentioned, yes.

As with the most recent Assassin’s Creed release, players will get to choose who they experience the game as.

In a move similar to games like Cyberpunk 2077, the character’s name is the same – Eivor.

READ MORE: Which consoles is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on?

Female Eivor Reveal

When we saw the male version of Eivor in the epic trailer a few things stood out.

One shot in particular of him at the front of a Viking boat heading into battle was pretty awesome.

The female reveal was left to be shown in the Collector’s Edition and she’s holding a similar pose.

EPIC: The collector’s edition looks seriously impressive

Other notable features of the depiction include her weapons, outfit and energetically charged stance.

Holding the axe with her shield in the other hand, she looks as if she’s leading a charge, which could be one of the raids we are hearing so much about.

The amour looks brilliant also – a combination of leather and fur providing warmth, in addition to manoeuvrability in battle.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Gameplay – New features, combat system, RPG mechanics, map, enemies & more

Will the story change depending on which gender you play as

It’s known that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have RPG elements.

For those who don’t know these include mechanics like customisation, character skill progression and branching story-lines.

It’s already been said that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s story can be changed by dialogue choices, with a focus being on who you choose to politically ally with.

INTENSE: The male Eivor at the bow of the boat…looking ‘stern’

But would the story drastically change if you played as the male character compared to the female character?

All we know at this point is that both character are ‘canon’, but we’ll have to wait for more information on how their stories could be different.

Assassin’s Creed is set to release Holiday 2020. For everything and more on the upcoming game be sure to check back in with us!

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Systems, campaign length, co-op & more