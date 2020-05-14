Best Skills to Upgrade in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Predictions, Guide, AC Odyssey and more

So much choice in previous titles, but what skills could be worth investing in for the new AC entry?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla looks set to be one of the best instalments in the series to date.

With talk of an updated take on skill progression and leveling up, we’re certainly excited to see what skills we can pick from Ubisoft’s next entry into the AC series..

With no official reveal of the upgradable skills in the title, here’s our take on what could be the best skills to upgrade in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, based on its predecessor.

Watch all the latest info on Assasin's Creed Valhalla right here!

Best Skills to Upgrade in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

In Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, abilities and skills are unlocked in a more traditional RPG sense – by levelling up your character.

There were a huge variety of skills, which fell into different trees depending on play-style.

There included Hunter, Warrior, and Assassin – and they could be mixed and matched to create something completely unique to you.

I WANT IT ALL! Players may be able to go for an all-out stealth build or become the human tank of the Viking era!

With details on the new skill trees in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla not yet ‘unlocked’, we can make some informed assumptions on what would be the best skills to upgrade based on AC Oddysey…

Slow Time

The skill featured in the last game and can give you a real advantage in combat.

It allowed you to, as the name suggests, slow time and unleash a massive amount of damage on a temporarily frozen enemy.

Did we mention it also looks insanely cool?

READ MORE: How to make Money in Assassin’s creed Valhalla

Spartan Kick (Viking Version)

This was a pretty awesome looking move, and it did some great damage too.

We imagine there may be something similar in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but it could really be anything iconic to the Viking fighting style.

In the last game you could level this up to become incredibly powerful, but even at a lower level, it’s great for launching enemies off cliffs, or in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s case – castles!

Sixth Sense

Nothing tops the crushing pain that comes with getting spotted when sneaking perfectly into an enemy camp. The alarms sound, and soon you’re scrambling for your life and hiding petrified somewhere up a tree.

In the last game, this skill allowed you a window of time to be able to take out the person who spotted you, before they can raise the alarms.

Very useful if you’re going for a stealth build, but need an effective plan for when things hit the fan!

NOT THIS TIME, GUARD: Don’t let an overly inquisitive soldier ruin your perfect infiltration

Battlecry Of Ares (Viking version)

This skill allows the player to go into a powerful mode for a small amount of time, where they can deal extra damage and keep themselves from dying too.

The Viking version of this could be a ‘Berserker skill’, which could feature the same advantages in combat.

Being able to throw everything you have without fear of death is a powerful skill to have – especially as enemies become more challenging.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Hidden Blade

Shield Breaker

The Shield Breaker skill was a very useful feature in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

You’ll most likely find yourself up against a heavily armoured, shielded foe. Trying to counter and dodge attacks can open you up to either fire from arrows, or attacks from other enemies.

When upgraded, it could deal even more damage. A perfect skill to allow you dominate in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

I MUST BREAK YOU: Prepare for war in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set for release in Holiday 2020. For everything else and more be sure to check back in with us.