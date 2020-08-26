Assassin’s Creed: Why Valhalla could be the best AC yet!

We’ll be getting a new AC title in November, but will it be Ubisoft’s best title?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is releasing on Tuesday, 17 November 2020.

This means we’ll likely get a current and next-gen version of the game. The difference will only be graphical updates and changes.

But how will Ubisoft make this next Assassin’s Creed the best one yet?

Storyline

Valhalla‘s storyline has the possibility to deliver some amazing characters and narrative.

BUILD – Will we create villages for our settlers in England?

The tribal nature of Vikings could create some interesting relationships and dilemmas for our brutish character to resolve.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox Series X: Release Date, FPS, Loading Times, Backwards Compatibility, and More!

It seems we’ll also be travelling across Europe as part of our Scandinavian clan. Giving the opportunity for plenty of post-launch content!

Location and Exploration

As mentioned before, Vikings were known for their ability to conquer and explore lots of land. This included North and Central Europe as well as England and Scotland.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Changing Gender: Details, Explanation, Rumours, and more

We can expect a similar “Sailing” mechanic from Black Flag to return in Valhalla. This will likely be used to traverse Europe.

We hope Valhalla will have a fully open world, where we can travel to different areas of Europe in real-time.

This would add to the immersion of the game, but could get tedious and repetitive.

READ MORE: *UPDATED* Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Map: Locations, POIs, Size, Kingdoms & more

It’ll be interesting to see how Ubisoft implement exploration into Valhalla.

Customisation

Finally, Valhalla has a lot of potential and inspiration to create some really cool cosmetics.

ODIN – Will viking mythology play a role in the new storyline?

From Ancient Egypt to Industrial England, we have the chance to get our hands on some great outfits from previous titles.

We know Ubisoft our happy to take inspiration from previous games, regardless of the time period.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for PS5: Release Date, Graphics, FPS, and more

If Valhalla takes a more “RPG” style progression system, we’ll be able to mix and match different parts of our outfit to create some awesome styles.