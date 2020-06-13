Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox Series X Price: Editions, Pre-order, Release Date, Next Gameplay Reveal, Next-Gen, and more

The next epic adventure is on the horizon, but how much will it cost on Microsoft’s next-gen console?

The next epic instalment in the popular series is on the horizon! Here’s everything we know about the price of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox Series X.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox Series X Price

Currently, while there are prices listed on the Ubisoft Store for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, there are none for Xbox Series X.

The same goes for other gaming retailers and online stores.

When the official price will be revealed is a mystery at this point, but we’re sure we’ll hear something closer to the Holiday 2020 release window.

Price Predictions

At this time, we can only make predictions based on the price of the Xbox One version, which is currently available to pre-order.

Prices range from £49.99 (approx $62) for the Standard Edition all the way up to £179.99 (approx $226) for the Collectors Edition.

We’ll be sure to update you when we know more.

IT MAY BE THIS MUCH COIN, M’LORD: Prices even surrounding next-gen consoles themselves are yet to be shared

Pre-orders

While you can pre-order the title on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, there’s still no option for Xbox Series X.

This will of course change the nearer we get to release.

Editions

As mentioned, the game comes in a ton of different editions. Here are a few which really stood out.

Gold Edition

It comes in at £84.99 (roughly $107) and has the Season Pass, which includes a bonus mission, new lands, gear, and more content.

Ultimate Edition

A hefty £91.99 ($115) reduced from £99.99 ($125) for a special pre-order discount on the Ubisoft Store. It has the season pass, but also everything you see below.

NICE HAUL: The Ultimate Pack has some great content to be enjoyed

Collectors Edition

Finally, the Collectors Edition is the must-have for fans of the series. It’ll set you back £179.99 ($226), but you get a ton of swag with it.

It comes with all of the above, plus a 30 cm figurine of female Eivor, steel-book case, soundtrack, some lithographs, artwork, and much more.

Next Gameplay Reveal

Ubisoft will be hosting an event named Ubisoft Forward on 12 July. The event looks set to show even more about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

After a mixed reception to the most recent gameplay reveal, we could be in with a chance of seeing the best preview of the title to date!

For everything you need to know and more on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, from plot details, new weapons, and even Viking rap battles – be sure to check back in with us.

