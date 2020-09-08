Assassin's Creed Valhalla Xbox Series S: Price, Specs, Release Date, Series X Comparison & more

We are so excited by Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
The 12th instalment in the series arrives later this year, but another console has arrived for you to play it on - Xbox Series S.
For those not willing to break the bank on Next Gen, it looks to be the perfect solution, but will it hamper your Valhalla experience?
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Release Date
Assassin's Creed Valhalla arrives on Tuesday, 17 November 2020.
Currently, yhat release date only applies to Microsoft Windows, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, however.
The game will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X (and Series S).
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Price
The Standard Edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla costs $49.99 / £39.99 on PS4 and Xbox One.
The Xbox One and Series X (& Series S) version is the same, with the game "Optimized for Series X".
Interestingly, there is a separate price for PS5 - $59.99 / £51.99.
For a full breakdown of the various Assassin's Creed Valhalla prices and editions, and to pre-order - head here.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Trailer
Xbox Series S Release Date
We do not have a release date for Xbox Series S as of yet, but we believe it will launch alongside Series X later this year.
The latest reports suggest the release date will be Tuesday, 10 November 2020, meaning Xbox players will only need to wait a week after the console releases to get playing Valhalla!
Xbox Series S Price
Now this is confirmed, Xbox Series S will cost $299 (£249).
That's $200 cheaper than the reported price for Xbox Series X, and around $150 less than the current price for the high-performing Xbox One X.
Xbox Series S Specs
This will be the big one for players; yes it's a great price, but what am I actually getting for my money?
Our friends at Stealth Optional spotted a leaked trailer revealing the specs of Series S.
Here's the breakdown:
- Processor: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU
- Graphics: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs @ 1.55 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Memory Bandwith: Unknown
- Internal Storage: 512 GB Custom NVME SSD
- I/O Throughput: Unknown
- Expandable Storage: 1 TB Expansion Card
- External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support
- Optical Drive: None
- Performance Target: 1440p @ 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
- Size: Unconfirmed (60% smaller than Series X)
Let's see how it compares to other consoles in the Xbox family:
Specs vs. Series X
- Processor: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU
- Graphics: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU
- Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus
- Memory Bandwith: 10 GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s
- Internal Storage: 1 TB Custom NVME SSD
- I/O Throughput: 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)
- Expandable Storage: 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)
- External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support
- Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive
- Performance Target: 4K @ 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
- Size: 301mm x 151mm x 151mm
Of course, if you want the full Valhalla experience, you'll need to be playing on Series X.
After all, the game is "Optimized for Series X" so don't expect many of the visual enhancements to be ported over for Series S.
Ray tracing is still included on Series S, so expect great lighting, but with weaker graphics, there is potential for characters to be blurry when on the move.
It remains to be seen what the impact on loading times will be between Series X and S, but with the same processor, we're not expecting a huge amount of difference.
Specs vs One X
- Processor: 8x Cores @ 2.13 GHz Custom Jaguar CPU
- Graphics: 6 TFLOPS, 40 CUs @ 1.172 GHz Custom GCN + Polaris Features
- Memory: 12 GB GDDR5
- Memory Bandwith: 326GB/s
- Internal Storage: 1 TB HDD
- I/O Throughput: 120MB/s
- Expandable Storage: None
- External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support
- Optical Drive: HD Blu-Ray Drive
- Performance Target: 4K @ 30 FPS - up to 60 FPS
- Size: 59.9mm x 300mm x 240mm
Expect the gap between Series S and One X to be smaller than Series S to Series X.
Those who did fork out for a One X and it's still running smoothly, may be tempted to hold on to their current console for at least a year, given that there will be no Series X exclusives.
The One X still has a smaller processor than the Series S, so loading times may stick out more here - however it has greater Teraflops, meaning it could possess better graphics than the new cheaper alternative.
With around two month to go until both Assassin's Creed Valhalla's and the Xbox Series X and S releases, expect plenty more to be revealed about what the game will look like on various consoles.
