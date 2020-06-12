Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox One Price: Platforms, Content, Release Date and More!

Valhalla is Ubisoft’s next title to release on PC and current-gen consoles, but how much will it cost?

The Assassin’s Creed Saga is set to return with a Viking twist.

Valhalla shows us how the Assassin’s Brotherhood affected the Viking’s siege of Europe.

Next-gen console support has been confirmed, but prices haven’t. For now, we’ll just have to make some assumptions.

Continue reading to find out all the latest info for Valhalla on Xbox One.

Xbox One Price

Valhalla is Ubisoft‘s next Triple-A title releasing on PC and console!

PLAY YOUR WAY – We’ll likely be getting an RPG style customisation in Valhalla, similar to Odyssey.

Because of its Triple-A status, Valhalla is likely to be at least £50 at release.

There is a small possibility that this price will be higher on the Next-gen platforms, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The price for PS4 and PC will be the same as the Xbox One. Luckily, the game is likely to go on sale a few months into its life cycle, so you’ll be able to pick it up for less at a later date.

Platforms

Valhalla will be releasing on PC, current-gen (PS4 and Xbox One) and Next-gen (PS5 and Xbox Series X) platforms.

VIKING WARRIOR – Eivor is a powerful Viking warrior. What is his place in the Assassin’s Creed storyline?

We can’t wait to see how the game looks and feels on the new consoles, with improved hardware and software.

Unfortunately, there is no planned release date for the Switch, but a standalone title is possible.

The game will be releasing on the new Google Stadia platform. This could drive a lot of people onto Stadia.

Content

Valhalla is set in the Viking era, so is set between the years of 793 -1066.

GOOD OLD DAYS – Dive into our favourite time periods with the Assassin’s Creed Saga.

We know from the trailer, we’ll be attacking England and likely some other parts in Europe.

It will be interesting to see how Ubisoft work the Templars and Assassin’s into this time period, and how our character decides to follow the Brotherhood.

Valhalla is set for a December 2020 Release.

SIEGE ENGLAND – Take England for your own, and overthrow the King!

Although it’s possible, given current circumstances, this could be delayed until 2021.

We may see more footage of the game at the upcoming PS5 reveal event, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Will you be playing Valhalla at Launch? If so, what features would you like Ubisoft to carry over from Odyssey?