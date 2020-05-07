Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Will the Ezio outfit feature in-game? – Ezio’s cosmetics, Storyline and More!

With the 12th instalment arriving later this year, will we see the most iconic outfit return?

After the release, if the reveal and the trailer of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, fans are extremely hyped to get their hands on the brand-new look of the series.

Valhalla is set in the Viking era, most likely throughout locations in Northern Europe like Scandinavia and England.

The trailer gave us a good look at the (possibly) more brutal nature of this game, compared to the glorious feel of ancient Greece in AC: Odyssey.

One thing Ubisoft has managed to consistently perfect are the in-game cosmetics. In the more recent games, this has been a large part of the progression.

In Valhalla, we’re likely to see these cosmetics continue, but will we see the return of the infamous Ezio outfit?

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Ezio Outfit

Ezio has been dubbed the “Poster Boy” for the Assassin’s Creed series.

BROTHERHOOD – Will the Assassin Leader mechanics return from AC: Brotherhood?

The Outfit has the iconic white/red colouring, that hasn’t made an appearance in the more recent games for a little while.

Ezio’s main outfit was used in Assassin’s Creed II and Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood.

These are considered two of the better Assassin’s Creed games to have been made so if you haven’t played them yet, definitely give them a go!

Ubisoft Club

There are a few AC games that feature the outfit as an in-game cosmetic. These being Black Flag, Origins and Odyssey.

GAMES AND REWARDS – Join the Ubisoft Club for free and receive many in-game rewards!

For Origins and Odyssey, they made the outfit a Ubisoft Club reward, meaning you couldn’t unlock it as part of the progression in-game.

Even though both Origins and Odyssey are set before Ezio’s time period (1500’s), they still decided to include the outfit as an unlockable.

For this reason, we are likely to see the return of the famous outfit for Valhalla.

Other Cosmetics

The Assassin’s Creed series has changed a lot since it’s first release in 2007.

FIGHT YOUR WAY – The return of skill trees could allow you to choose your play style!

In the more recent games, RPG elements have become a much larger part of the progression.

This means you can fully customise each part of your armour, from your head armour to your weapons.

Hopefully, this will continue in Valhalla, so we can mix-and-match armour sets to create our very own Viking Warrior.

