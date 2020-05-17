Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Will it have co-op?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla promises big things as the first of the series on next gen. Can we expect co-op?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is looking to enter a whole new era and place.

The series that has innovated many gameplay mechanics before is continuing to write new history around, well, old history.

Let’s go over what we know so far.

Co-op in Assassin’s Creed games

COMPENSATION- Two axes isn’t two players. But for vikings, it’s pretty close.

While Assassin’s Creed has bent genres several times over its long reign as a series, one thing its given little time to is co-op.

Despite the game positioning players to make them think, it’s never been a challenge given to two players at once.

In a series based around assassins coming together to fight for a cause this certainly seems like an oversight.

But despite the seemingly perfect fit, only Assassin’s Creed Unity has ever introduced co-op. That makes one of 12 major Assassin’s Creed releases with co-op, and just one of 23 games overall.

Will Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have co-op?

NEXT GEN- Despite being the first next gen Assassin’s Creed, we don’t expect any co-op functionality.

While it’s not unheard of for an Assassin’s Creed game to include co-op, it’s very unlikely we’ll see it again. Especially any time soon.

It’s not that Assassin Creed’s co-op in Assassin’s Creed Unity was bad, or went poorly. It’s simply that the series doesn’t value the co-op playability of their games. While there’s online gameplay that does involve other players, the story and regular gameplay is one-player only it seems. At least in the eyes of Ubisoft.

Co-op gameplay has been pushed further and further back by video games in an era of online matches taking its place. Most titles don’t even enable local multiplayer, which has become a piece of gaming’s history.

With this in mind, it’s hard to expect Assassin’s Creed to be the series to fight this gaming trend.

Fans already have an idea of what the series offers, and it isn’t co-op.