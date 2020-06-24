Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Will it be delayed following Creative Director’s departure?

A surprising announcement from Ashraf Ismail has us wondering how the Viking rpg may be affected…

A recent announcement from the lead Creative Director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has fans wondering if the highly anticipated title’s release will be affected.

Ashraf Ismail Leaves

Creative Director Ashraf Ismail, who you may have seen on the last Inside Xbox showcase, has announced that he will be stepping away from the project.

In a Twitter Post, he writes that the decision has come due to ‘personal issues in my life.’

We’re not going to speculate as to what these issues are, but to cause dropping out of a ‘beloved project’ surely means it’s essential to have them resolved.

How will it affect Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

The first thought always turns to, ‘will it be delayed’ in situations such as these. That being said there is no set release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, asides from the Holiday 2020 window.

So, in other words, it could be delayed and we wouldn’t be the wiser!

We’re still waiting on news as to when the titles will be released, however pre-orders are available nonetheless.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Pre-order & Editions Guide

Who will replace Ashraf Ismail?

At this point, it’s hard to say, however, we’ll likely know more with the next Ubisoft showing in July.

We’ll keep our ear to the ground and let you know as soon as we find out.

For all the latest on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, from Xbox Series X vs Xbox One, all the way to Viking Rap Battles, be sure to check back in with us.