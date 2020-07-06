Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ubiforward COUNTDOWN: Date, Time, How to watch, gameplay & More!

Ubisoft’s upcoming event is right around the corner! We can expect some amazing gameplay reveals.

Ubisoft has a host of huge games releasing this year, a few of these being Watch Dogs 3 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

With the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event, we’ll likely get loads more information regarding gameplay and release dates for these games.

Here, we cover how and when to watch the event, as well as what we want to see and what to expect.

Ubisoft has announced on Twitter that Ubiforward will be on 12th July 2020.

TO THE FUTURE – What does Ubisoft have in store for us?

This means the event will be live this Sunday.

Ubiforward will start at 8 pm BST, for those in the UK, and 12 pm PDT for those in America.

Where to watch

In the main trailer of Ubisoft Forward, they point towards the event going live on the Ubisoft site, ubisoft.com.

EIVOR’S JOURNEY – Play as Eivor and discover how he played a part in the Viking Era.

However, it is very likely the event will go live on all the Ubisoft YouTube platforms, similar to the reveal of Valhalla.

You may also be able to watch on the streaming platform Twitch, but it’s unlikely Ubisoft will utilise this platform.

New Gameplay Reveal?

A new gameplay reveal of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been leaked on YouTube.

VIKING WARRIOR – Hopefully, the same customisation mechanics will carry over from Odyssey.

This comes a few days before the Ubiforward event, where this 30-minute gameplay video was expected to be shown off.

To check out the gameplay video, click here!

What we Want to See

At the event, we would like to see some more gameplay for Valhalla, as well as some story details for us to dig our teeth into.

EZIO’S LEGACY – Will Valhalla feature the iconic Ezio outfit?

We also can’t wait to see how Ubisoft has changed the fighting mechanics in Valhalla.

It’ll be interesting to see whether they have kept the adaptive fighting of Odyssey, or will they make a more gruesome and brutal combat style?

Other Games

From the trailer, we see some footage of games like HyperScape (Ubisoft’s new Battle Royale) and Watch Dogs.

HIDE IN PLAIN SITE – Take to the streets of London and become a menace to society!

These games, alongside Valhalla, will be some of Ubisoft’s largest games releasing this year.

Currently, HyperScape is very popular on Twitch due to the “Live Drops” system that is used to give out beta keys.