30 Apr 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Trailer REVEAL - PS5, Xbox Series X, Location, Weapons & more

The clip reveals the time period of when the Vikings will go into battle with the Old Enemy.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Trailer

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer has been revealed.

We can now tuck into to even more Assassin's Creed goodness!

A pretty intense battle there, but a couple of things stand out:

The quote "Scar the lands of England" suggests this is during the House of Wessex era that ruled England.

Who the antagonist is, we believe it to be the most famous King during that time, Alfred the Great.

assassins creed alfred the great signature

DECLARE WAR - This signature of AELFRED confirms Alfred The Great

With the scene set for Valhalla, we can't wait to take control of the Vikings and take on the English!

READ MORE: Everything we know about Assassin's Creed Valhalla

