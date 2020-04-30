Assassin’s Creed Valhalla CONFIRMED: Battle scene, Viking ships, artwork, logo, world premiere & more

Ubisoft’s latest reveal has confirmed the next assassins title will have a Viking theme, but what else?

Ubisoft’s live stream has been running for most of the afternoon now and it’s still not over!

The stream depicts a developing Viking scene which seems to confirm that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is on the way.

Keep reading to find out more.

Ubisoft Live stream

We knew a reveal was coming and Ubisoft unveiled the new title in an innovative way.

Ubisoft’s live stream lasted over eight-hours, in which we followed a graphic designer as they created a stunning scene from the new game.

Check out the finished product below.

NOTHING IS TRUE: Could we be taken to England on our journey to Valhalla?

As you can see, there are strong Viking themes throughout the image and exquisite nods to the Assassin’s Creed franchise, such as the logo on the protagonist’s axe and the eagle flying above the Viking ship.

READ MORE: What we know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Plot

In addition, the battle scene on the right looks to depict the siege of an English castle – could we be raiding the likes of Wessex and Mercia in the new game?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Logo

Ubisoft has unveiled the official logo for the new game.

EVERYTHING IS PERMITTED: The official logo for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

As you can see, the logo follows the traditional design of the Assassin ‘A’, but with a Nordic spin.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Systems, campaign length, co-op & more

Much like how logos from previous editions of the game took inspiration from their setting, such as the Spartan Helmet in Odyssey, Valhalla’s logo features two axes on either side.

World Premiere

Luckily we won’t be waiting for more details for long as Ubisoft has confirmed that the World Premiere of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will air on Thursday, 30 April 30th at 4pm BST / 11am ET.

PREMIERE: Ubisoft are premiering the game on Thursday, 30 April

Follow our live updates as we will bring you all the breaking news from the World Premiere as soon as it drops.

To read more about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, such as the release date, trailer info, leaks and more, head here.