Assassin's Creed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED!

We now have an official release date for the Viking RPG – and it’s not too far away!

by Ramzi Musa Jul 12, 2020
Assassins Creed Valhalla release date announced

We now officially have a release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, announced at Ubisoft Forward.

Keep reading for the details.

Release Date confirmed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will officially be released for Xbox One, PS4, PC and Google Stadia for 17 November 2020!

This comes after an earlier leak, revealed that the date was indeed 17 November.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS4 vs PS5
IT’S GOING TO BE A GREAT HOLIDAY SEASON: The game is set for release in November

Written by Ramzi Musa

