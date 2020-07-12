Assassin’s Creed Valhalla RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED!
We now have an official release date for the Viking RPG – and it’s not too far away!
We now officially have a release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, announced at Ubisoft Forward.
Keep reading for the details.
Release Date confirmed
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will officially be released for Xbox One, PS4, PC and Google Stadia for 17 November 2020!
This comes after an earlier leak, revealed that the date was indeed 17 November.
