Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 vs PS5: Release Date, Trailer, Graphics, FPS, Loading Times, Comparison, Opinion and more

The anticipated RPG is coming to both of Sony’s consoles, but which version could have the edge?

The Viking RPG will be storming on to a ton of different platforms, but today, let’s witness the epic battle between Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 vs PS5.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 vs PS5

So let’s get into it. In the battle between the PS4 and PS5 versions, it’s worth noting that since the title hasn’t released just yet, we’re working off the official footage we’ve been given access to.

Remember, there is still some time for both versions to change! So without further delay…

Let battle commence!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 and PS5 initially put their differences aside, and choose to step off the boat together in Holiday 2020.

One advantage the PS4 version may have with its release date, is that there are already millions of PS4 owners ready to purchase the game, and are able to get straight to the action.

On the other hand, those who are set on the PS5 experience will understandably have to purchase the next-gen console first!

Does this mean the PS4 version may have just got the upper hand?

DOUBLE IMPACT: With both versions released at the same time, which has the advantage?

Graphics

PS5 claims to be able to run games at 60 FPS at 4K, whilst PS4 generally runs at up to 60 FPS at 1080p.

From a technical perspective, it looks like the PS5 version appears to have confidently won this round.

However, there has been talk of the title running at a guaranteed 30 FPS on Xbox Series X.

Could this also be the case for the PS5? Will there be any difference in FPS between the two versions? We’ll have to wait to find out.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS5 FPS – everything you need to know.

Loading Speed

This is where it starts to get interesting. PS5 loading times are claimed to a whopping 18x faster than PS4.

The title is set to have an extensive and large map, which will take time to load as you navigate through it.

With the PS5, we should see loading times drastically cut down which will ultimately result in a more immersive experience.

Looks like Assassins Creed Valhalla PS5 was just a little too quick this time.

LOAD UP: With shorter loading times, the PS5 version may have the edge.

Audio

The PS5 is set to have 3D audio. This technology in essence gives a dynamic sound to each individual object, as opposed to a ‘set sound’.

A thunderstorm for instance would go from a set ‘thunderstorm sound’ to each individual raindrop hitting various surfaces.

We don’t know yet how this will be used in the PS5 version of the title, but if it is – PS5 may emerge victorious!

READ MORE: Does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have multiplayer?

Opinion: Which should you go for?

Both PS4 & PS5 versions appear to have put up a good fight, but the sheer speed seems to be on the PS5’s side.

Loading times being drastically reduced could truly give the sense that the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS5 is the frictionless, life-like and immersive experience fans have craved.

Both versions will most likely play great, but PS5 could well raise its axe in victory come Holiday 2020.

READ MORE: How to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

For all the latest on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, from plot details, gameplay and the latest PS5 news – be sure to check back in with us.