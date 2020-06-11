Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4: Release Date, Trailer, Price, Pre-order, Backwards Compatibility, Editions, PS5 & more

The hugely anticipated RPG is coming! Here’s everything we know about it on Sony’s current console!

We’ve got everything you need to know and more right here, for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 will be released in Holiday 2020, alongside the other versions for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Stadia and PS5.

There is no confirmed exact date as of yet, but we’ll be sure to update this section when it’s announced.

Trailer

There have been two trailers/ gameplay footage so far. The first was an incredible cinematic, that is absolutely epic to watch. If you haven’t seen it – take a look below.

CINEMATIC: The first trailer blew people away, and gave a great sense of the era for the title

‘Gameplay Reveal’

Following the successful cinematic trailer, a ‘gameplay reveal’ shown on an Inside Xbox event was received with reportedly mixed responses, as fans appeared to be expecting more gameplay to be showcased.

That being said, there are small pockets of action to be seen in the footage, especially during one of the raids that are set to feature in the game.

It’s still pretty epic, as expected! Watch below:

NOT QUITE A REVEAL, BUT AWESOME REGARDLESS: The footage teases some gameplay, but we’re hungry for more!

Price on PS4

So the big question is, how much will it cost you to reach Valhalla!

Well, there are a number of editions, but the standard edition is listed at £59.99 (roughly $75.00) on the Ubisoft store.

The best price at the time of writing can be found here – for £49.99.

Other editions and their prices are as below:

Gold Edition

It comes in at £84.99 (roughly $107) and includes the Season Pass, which has a bonus mission, new lands, content, and gear.

Ultimate Edition

A weighty £91.99 ($115) reduced from £99.99 for a special pre-order discount. Comes with the season pass, and everything you see below.

Collectors Edition

A whopping £179.99 ($226). Comes with all of the above, in addition to a 30 cm figurine of female Eivor. steel-book case, soundtrack, lithograph, artwork, and more.

Pretty epic if you ask us!

Pre-order

You can pre-order the title for any edition right here for PS4, or head to any well-known gaming retailer of your choice!

Will it be playable on PS5?

PS5 has backwards compatibility, meaning that you will be able to play selected PS4 games on the next-gen console.

It’s yet to be confirmed if the title will have his feature as of yet, but if it does it may benefit from the reported ‘boost mode’.

The ‘boost mode’ is reportedly a feature of the PS5’s backwards compatibility, and allegedly allows games to benefits the next-gen consoles enhanced speed and power.

However, this is yet to be explicitly confirmed as of yet, as there are still a number of details yet to be revealed on PS5. We’ll have to wait for the PS5 Reveal event to fill in the blanks!

Next Gameplay reveal?

We’ll most likely see the next gameplay reveal for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in 12 July, with the Ubisoft Forward event.

After a somewhat mixed reception to the Inside Xbox event, it could be likely that we’ll see more of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in action than ever before!

For everything Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, from plot details, Viking Rap battles, gruesome combat mechanics and more – be sure to check back with us.

