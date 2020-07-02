Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Pre-order Guide UK: Editions, Bonus Content, GAME, Amazon, Best Deals & more

Check out our ultimate guide to ensure you get your hands on this highly anticipated game, ASAP!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is officially open for pre-order in the UK, so here’s our guide to find the best edition to suit you!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Pre-Order Guide UK

So there’s a few Editions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to pick from, each with their own bonuses and perks, both in-game and out!

Standard Edition Pre-Order UK

The base edition of the game includes a few bonuses if you pre-order.

Pre-ordering the Standard Edition of the game gets you:

Copy of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game

Access to the bonus mission, The Way of the Berserker (Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge)

The Standard Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be pre-ordered now for £51.99 from GAME – follow the links to pre-order your copy!

However, if you’re looking to save a few pounds, then you can grab a copy from 365games for £49.99 on either the PS4 or Xbox One here.

PRE-ORDER BONUSES: You’ll get an extra mission when pre-ordering

Drakkar Edition Pre-Order UK

The Drakkar Edition is exclusive to GAME, so if you’re in the UK, you’re in luck.

GAME’s special edition includes the following extras:

Copy of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game

Access to the bonus mission, The Way of the Berserker (Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge)

The Berserker Longship Pack, which includes a majestic Longship which comes with a unique figurehead and a set of new sails

A New Skin to customize your raven

A Set of Runes to sharpen the weapons or improve the gear of your choice

GAME’s Drakkar Edition can be pre-ordered here for £57.99.

A MIGHTY HAUL! You’ll get extra missions, but also extra skins and gear to customise your character with

Gold Edition Pre-Order UK

The Gold Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla starts to really ramp things up, as it includes the Season Pass.

Pre-ordering the Gold Edition gets you the following:

Copy of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game

Access to the bonus mission, The Way of the Berserker (Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge)

The Season Pass, which includes: Access to epic new content, new lands and new gear An immersive Story Mission, available at Launch



The Gold Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be pre-ordered now from GAME here for £84.99.

EVEN MORE BONUSES! You’ll get access to the Season Pass, which will put you at the front of the line with any new DLC

Ultimate Edition Pre-Order

The Ultimate Edition may cost the most coin, but it is by far the most extensive edition and an absolute must-have for fans of the series.

Pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition will get you:

Copy of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game

Access to the bonus mission, The Way of the Berserker (Join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge)

The Season Pass, which includes: Access to epic new content, new lands and new gear An immersive Story Mission, available at Launch



The Berserker Gear Pack – includes the Bearded Axe, the Ursine Guard Light Shield, a new skin for your Raven, the ferocious Hati Wolf Mount and the Berserker Set for Eivor

The Berserker Longship Pack – includes a majestic Longship which comes with a unique figurehead and a set of new sails

The Berserker Settlement Pack – includes new ways to customize your settlement in England

A Set of Runes to sharpen the weapons or improve the gear of your choice

The Ultimate Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be pre-ordered now from GAME for £99.99.

MUST HAVE FOR FANS: The Edition is the complete Assassin’s Creed Valhalla experience

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Consoles

The new Assassin’s Creed game will be available on Xbox One, PS4, Stadia and PC. As well as the next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and PS5.

However, for now there does not appear to be any plans to bring the game to the Nintendo Switch.

It is also skipping the Steam Store this time around, and will be available only on Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store.

