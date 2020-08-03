You can now pick up a cat in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft reveal that there are even more ways to appreciate these feline friends in their epic Viking game!

If you thought Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was all about gruesome finishers and Viking rap battles, think again, as we now know that you can not only pet a cat, but pick one up too!

Here’s what we know.

Petting a cat in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft announced on Twitter that your trusty feline friend can be lifted up and subjected to a Viking petting!

Cats featured in A.C Origins, and were also open for petting by the main character.

In fact, you would actually run the risk of being de-synchronised if you killed them.

However, never in an AC game have you been able to lift the cat, and pet them, which is one of many firsts for the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla!

What other animals can you pet in the game?

At the moment, it’s not clear as to if you can pet a dog, cow, or any of the other animals in the game.

A MOMENT OF CALM: Take a break from the intense action in AC Valhalla

We’ll have to wait until Ubisoft reveal the all-important list!

Why is petting in-game animals so popular?

The option to pet an animal in a game is one that seemingly many players never miss out on.

Red Dead Redemption players will be familiar with lending a reassuring hand to any hound that crosses their path, and recently thousands of players have been petting trusty foxes in Ghost of Tsushima.

FOXY: The helpful animal leads you to shrines around the island

These moments provide a much needed break to the action, a wholesome moment before getting back to the oftentimes harrowing quest ahead.

That’s not to mention that cats are a welcome addition to any in-game photo-op!

It appears that even with the 30-minute gameplay reveal, Ubisoft still has some secrets to share.

For everything Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, be sure to check back in with us.