Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC: Where to download, Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, System requirements & more

Ubisoft’s next Assassin adventure is causing waves already. Where can PC players get hold of it?

The hype for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is in overdrive thanks to the epic trailer.

With console players assured of current and next-gen play, it’s left to PC gamers to worry about how to get hold of the new game.

Latest News – Ubisoft Forward Round-up

Ubisoft Forward gave us a ton of new information about the game that you’ll definitely want to check out.

Head over to the link below for our Ubisoft Forward round-up.

Will Assassin’s Creed Valhalla be on PC?

Thankfully, Assassin’s Creed fans don’t need to fret about the game not being available.

EIVOR: Will be your avatar in Valhalla

It is certainly on PC, and the release date is 17 November 2020!

Where to get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PC

The game can be pre-ordered on the Ubisoft Store. All the editions, bar retailer-exclusive ones, are available and there is a small discount available at the moment too.

Of course, pre-ordering means pre-download too so you can guarantee playing it right away.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Epic Games Store

You can also get hold of the new Assassin’s Creed game on Epic Games Store.

If that’s your PC game store of choice then that’s great news!

A NEW HOME: We’re leaving the Med behind to visit Northern Europe

However, if it isn’t…

Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Steam?

Unfortunately, if you only use Steam then you are out of luck.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be exclusive to the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store for PC players.

That means it will be the first AC game to not appear on Steam.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla system requirements

The system requirements for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are not yet known.

However, you can guarantee it will be higher than those for Odyssey.

THE ENEMY: But in what capacity?

The last Assassin’s Creed game on PC had a recommended system of:

Processor: AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz, Ryzen 5 – 1400, Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz or better



AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz, Ryzen 5 – 1400, Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz or better Memory: 8 GB RAM



8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 290, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0) or better



AMD Radeon R9 290, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0) or better Storage: 46+ GB available space



46+ GB available space Additional Notes: Video Preset: High (1080p)

If your system doesn’t clear that bar, it’s time to start thinking about an upgrade!

Leaked Gameplay Trailer

Ahead of the Ubisoft Forward event, 30 minutes of footage was leaked online.

To check out this footage, click here!