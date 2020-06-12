Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC Price: Platforms, Release Date, Next-gen and More!

Ubisoft have created an amazing and immersive universe with their Assassin’s Creed Saga.

Valhalla is Ubisoft‘s next Triple-A title releasing on PC and console platforms.

Set in the Viking era, we’ll get to see how the Brotherhood influenced the growth of the Viking empire.

If you want to purchase the game on PC, you’ll have to head over to designated stores.

Continue reading for all the info on Valhalla for PC.

PC Price

AC Valhalla is a Triple-A title, meaning the game will launch at £50. This will be reduced a few months down the line in a sale.

SIEGE OF ENGLAND – Join the Viking forces to take England!

On PC, the game will be available on the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store.

You’ll need quite a beast of a machine to run Valhalla at the recommended requirements.

For a full rundown of the minimum, maximum and recommended specs click here.

Platforms

Valhalla will release on PC, Current-gen (Xbox One and PS4) and Next-gen (Xbox Series X and PS5) platforms.

EZIO’S LEGACY – Will Valhalla have any mention of the notorious assassin, Ezio?

The game is releasing on the next-gen consoles. Unfortunately, it releases a few months after the consoles, so it won’t be one of the first games on next-gen.

The game will also be releasing on Google’s new Stadia platform. This will allow you to play the game without having to download.

The graphics settings you get on PC will be dependant on the specs of your system.

Valhalla is set for a December 2020 release date, but this could be delayed, given the current quarantine circumstances.

NOTORIOUS WARRIOR – You’ll play as Eivor in Valhalla, a hulking beast on the battlefield!

The game will release a few months after next-gen. If you’re investing in the new consoles, just be aware you’ll have to wait a little while before getting your hands on Valhalla.

