BREAKING* Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: New Story Trailer REVEALED!

After months of waiting, Ubisoft has finally released their first story trailer, which you can watch here!

After what seems like a lifetime of waiting, Ubisoft has finally released an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer with some real substance!

The new Story trailer gives us a first glimpse at the epic journey we’ll be embarking on as Eivor – keep reading to watch the trailer and find out more.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Story Trailer

The Story trailer focuses around Eivor and his/her relationship with his brother, Sigurd.

Sigurd calls upon the help of Eivor in his conquest of England and he seems to have some very Assassin-looking friends…

Check out the full trailer below:

Trailer Breakdown

Spanning over two and a half minutes, there are a few main takeaways from the new story trailer.

King Sigurd?

We may have expected Eivor to be head honcho, but it’s actually Eivor’s brother, Sigurd who looks to be in command of their clan.

Upon Sigurd’s return to Norway, he calls upon Eivor’s help in his conquest of England

Early Assassin Influence

One big question for AC Valhalla was when the Assassins would make an appearance.

NOTHING IS TRUE – The Assassins look to be involved in Valhalla from the outset

EVERYTHING IS PERMITTED – It’s Eivor’s borther Sigurd that gifts him/her the hidden blade

Well judging by the trailer, Sigurd looks to have befriended the Assassins, meaning they will feature in the game right from the outset.

In fact, Sigurd even gifts Eivor a hidden blade!

Eivor’s Enemies

The new story trailer sees the reemergance of the Viking’s famous enemy, King Alfred of Wessex, but it also introduces a few new famous foes that Eivor might have to face up against…

ALFRED THE GREAT – The famous Viking enemy, King Alfred of Wessex looks to play a key role

RAGNAR’S LEGACY: The sons of Ragnar Lothbrok will also feature in the game

This is one for all you fans of the TV show, ‘Vikings’, Ragnar Lothbrok’s sons will feature in AC Valhalla!

Described as ‘war-mongering’, it looks like Ragnar’s sons are unlikely to be allies of Eivor’s – instead you’ll have to battle agaisnt them for the land that they have claimed.

First look at the Templars

Finally, the story trailer looks to give us a glimpse of the Templar Order in Viking England.

RETURN OF THE TEMPLARS: The Templar Order look to pose a threat to Eivor, as well as the Assassins

Described by one of the Assassins as ‘a darkness unseen, an unknowable threat’, the Assassins’ arch-rival looks to be just as deadly as ever.

