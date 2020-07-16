Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: New Character Trailer REVEALED

Ubisoft has dropped a brand new trailer for the next assassins game and it revolves around Eivor.

Ubisoft shared a ton of new info on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at Ubisoft Forward and now they’ve released a brand new trailer to add to the hype!

Keep reading to watch the trailer.

Character Trailer Revealed

Ubisoft has posted a brand new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer called ‘Eivor’s Fate’.

Check it out below:

EIVOR’S FATE: The brand new trailer revolves around the game’s main character, Eivor

The trailer revolves around the main protagonist for AC Valhalla, Eivor.

We know that gamers will be able to play as either a male or female Eivor, but this trailer features the male character.

READ MORE: Which consoles is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla coming to?

The narrator talks of Eivor’s fate and how it will take him/her “far from home, to a broken land of power, mystics, and legends”.

The trailer offers some new clips of gameplay as we see Eivor in action, from his home in Scandinavia, to the shores of England and beyond!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release on 17 November 2020.

There’s no exact date just yet for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but we’ll be sure to update you when we hear more.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know Assassin’s Creed Valhalla