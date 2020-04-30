Assassin's Creed Valhalla Logo Revealed: Artwork, live stream, plot & more

After what seems like a lifetime of trawling through leaks and rumours, Ubisoft has finally unveiled the next chapter in the Assassin's Creed story.

It was revealed yesterday that the game will be set in the Viking era, with Ubisoft sharing the news through an eight-hour live stream!

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Logo

Ubisoft has unveiled the official logo for the new game.

NOTHING IS TRUE: The official logo for Assassin's Creed Valhalla

As you can see, the logo follows the traditional design of the Assassin 'A', but with a Nordic spin.

Much like how logos from previous editions of the game took inspiration from their setting, such as the Spartan Helmet in Odyssey, Valhalla's logo features two axes on either side.

But that's not the only artwork we were treated to.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Artwork

Ubisoft's live stream lasted over eight-hours yesterday, in which we followed a graphic designer as they created a stunning scene from the new game.

Check out the finished product below.

EVERYTHING IS PERMITTED: Could we be taken to England on our journey to Valhalla?

As you can see, there are strong Viking themes throughout the image and exquisite nods to the Assassin's Creed franchise, such as the logo on the protagonist's axe and the eagle flying above the Viking ship.

In addition, the battle scene on the right looks to depict the siege of an English castle - could we be raiding the likes of Wessex and Mercia in the new game?

