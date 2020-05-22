Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: How To Upgrade Gear – Weapons, Armour, Rarity, Currency & More

In Odyssey, all you have to do is find a Blacksmith, so how will this differ in the next Assassin’s Creed title?

Following a series of artwork and trailer releases over the past month, the hype around Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is at an all-time high, and it is expected to be nothing short of epic.

According to the Creative Director of the series, Ubisoft’s upcoming title will completely set itself apart from its predecessors by providing a brand new take on the RPG experience.

Now, what we do know is that we’re looking at a Viking-era game featuring plenty of combat and navigation by sea, but the main focus of Valhalla will be on obtaining power and conquering settlements.

This means that traditional RPG elements like ‘levelling up’ will be thrown out the window, replaced by the new objectives.

Different Types of Gear

Weapons and armour come in different levels of rarity in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and naturally, some are superior to others.

USE WHAT YOU FIND: The hunter-gatherer lifestyle of Vikings will translate beautifully into the new RPG experience

The four different levels of rarity are:

Common – This is the standard gear type, found most-commonly by defeating enemies.

– This is the standard gear type, found most-commonly by defeating enemies. Rare – Rare weapons and armour are most often found through killing elite enemies or scrummaging through chests in enemy locations.

– Rare weapons and armour are most often found through killing elite enemies or scrummaging through chests in enemy locations. Epic – Epic-grade gear Odyssey is elite, and you’ll be able to obtain this level of gear by completing various quests.

– Epic-grade gear Odyssey is elite, and you’ll be able to obtain this level of gear by completing various quests. Legendary – Legendary gear the cream of the crop in Odyssey, and are almost always obtained through completing elite quests.

How To Upgrade Weapons and Armour

Every item is assigned a level in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and this will likely be seen in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

INVENTORY: This is where you’ll find your gear

However, as you progress through the game, your existing gear items will become less powerful than the stuff you find along the way.

If you have a gear item and feel like it’s lagging behind, you’ll be able to upgrade it in various locations spread across the map.

In Odyssey, you’ll just have to find a Blacksmith, but we are still unclear on where you’ll be able to do this in Valhalla.

Once you’ve found the location, select the ‘Upgrade’ option, and you’ll see all your weapon and armour items that can be upgraded at the current time.

Soft leather, iron metal, olive wood, obsidian glass, and precious gems can all be used as currency for upgrading weapons and armour.