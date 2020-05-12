Assassin's Creed Valhalla: How much is the Season Pass?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been received extremely positively by the gaming community, with fans keen to get their hands on the game.

Gamers will be keen to explore all aspects of Valhalla, some of which will only be accessible through the Season Pass - but how much will it cost?

Season Pass Price

So, currently, there is no official price for the Season Pass as a stand-alone item.

However, there are multiple editions of the game available to pre-order, some of which include the Season Pass – you can check out all the editions here.

WORTH ITS WEIGHT: The Gold Edition is the cheapest edition that includes the Season Pass

The Gold Edition is the cheapest edition to include the Season Pass and that comes in at £83.99 / $99.99 as opposed to the standard £49.99 / $59.99.

That prices the Season Pass at £34 / $40, which seems about right, as the AC Odyssey Season Pass is available to buy for £32.79 / $39.99.

Even if you don’t buy an edition with the Pass included, you will likely be able to purchase it in-game.

What's Included with the Season Pass?

So, the Ubisoft UK site doesn’t give too much away.

Ubisoft has stated that the Season Pass will allow you to:

Get access to epic new content, explore new lands and discover new gear.

Enjoy an immersive Story Mission, available at Launch.

EXCLUSIVE CONTENT: The Season Pass will give you access to a load of added content

Luckily for us, the German Ubisoft website has given a little more away.

Head here to read what Ubisoft Germany let slip about a possible Beowulf Bonus Mission, included with the Season Pass.