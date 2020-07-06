[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Gameplay Leaked online ahead of Ubiforward

With footage expected later in the week, somehow 30 minutes from the Ubisoft tile has emerged.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jul 6, 2020
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay was expected this week thanks to Ubiforward – but footage has already surfaced online in a leak!

Gameplay Leak

It remains to be seen if this is what we were we going to be shown at Ubiforward, but 30 minutes of gameplay does seem to be a stretch ahead of Ubisoft’s showcase.

You can check out the leaked footage here.

READ MORE: Everything we know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

