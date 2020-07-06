Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Gameplay Leaked online ahead of Ubiforward
With footage expected later in the week, somehow 30 minutes from the Ubisoft tile has emerged.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay was expected this week thanks to Ubiforward – but footage has already surfaced online in a leak!
Gameplay Leak
It remains to be seen if this is what we were we going to be shown at Ubiforward, but 30 minutes of gameplay does seem to be a stretch ahead of Ubisoft’s showcase.
You can check out the leaked footage here.
READ MORE: Everything we know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla