Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Features we want to see at Ubisoft Forward, Combat, Progression System, Gameplay & More

Ubiforward is rapidly approaching, and we’re expecting a pretty significant update on Valhalla.

Ubisoft recently announced on Twitter that Ubisoft Forward will be taking place on 12 July 2020.

We’re expecting some big game reveals and updates on development – none more so than for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Here, we discuss which features we want to be shown in better detail at the event, as well as how other titles will fit into the schedule.

Some features we want to see

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be one of the few games focused on at the event, however it is during the post-show that we get a deep-dive on the game.

A WARRIOR: Viking blood coarses through his veins!

There are a few things that we are hoping to see in greater detail on 12 June, so check them out below!

Combat Mechanics

Valhalla will be a Viking-era game, featuring boats and combat in multiple locations, alongside a host of new RPG elements.

CUSTOM MERCENARIES: Take home some riches when your raider is borrowed by a friend

We’ve heard that there will be ships, raids and the ability to create your very own mercenary, but it isn’t clear how the combat mechanics will improve.

This event provides the perfect opportunity for Ubisoft to address how new systems differ from previous ones.

How to Level Up

The Creative Director of the series believes that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will set itself apart from its predecessors by providing a fresh take on the progression system.

FIRST LOOK: We got an in-game glimpse at Female Eivor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

There will be plenty of combat and navigation by sea, but what is different is that the main focus will be on ‘obtaining power’, rather than ‘leveling up’.

Perhaps this topic will be cleared up for us in the near future.

More Gameplay

A new gameplay sequence was recently leaked on YouTube, featuring around 30 minutes of gameplay.

While it is unclear whether this clip was prepared for the event or not, we really hope that the developers can pull together another sequence to show off the flawless graphics.

Ubisoft Forward Schedule

There will be a few different shows at Ubisoft Forward, so let’s take a look at what to expect.

TAKE NOTE: Each timezone has a different start time

There will be a pre-show, the actual show, and then a post-show for those who missed anything important.

The Ubisoft News team and friends will be playing Trackmania live on the pre-show stream.

The main show will feature games, reveals, and plenty of updates from Ubisoft – keep an eye out for Watch Dogs: Legion!

Now the post-show is where things get interesting, as we will get a deep-dive walk-through of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

