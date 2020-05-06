Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC: Will the game have DLC? Extra content, updates, news, leaks, rumours, information, speculation & more

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is finally on its way!

Rumours had been rife about where and when the next instalment of the Assassin's Creed series will be set. Now though, we've now got answers to some of those questions.

Some of the main story's plot details have been revealed, but what about content outside of this, such as DLC?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has scope for DLC

Valhalla will be released later this year and be set in the Viking age. The Viking Age ran from the eighth to the eleventh century A.D. so there's plenty of scope for the game's setting.

The Vikings went far and wide, raiding and establishing settlements far beyond their Scandinavian origins.

SAILING FAR AND WIDE: Valhalla could have a huge world to explore like Black Flag

Judging by the trailer, a substantial portion of the gameplay will be set in England, where they ruled over the north of the country.

The developers confirmed in an interview that York, London, and Winchester are to be in the game. Norway will also be accessible but there's massive room for the game to grow thanks to DLC's.

Potential Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC locations

The Vikings also established colonies in France, Scotland, and even Russia. The Nordic explorers also made contact with many civilisations across the Mediterranean, going as far as modern-day Turkey.

They also were the first Europeans to set foot in Iceland, Greenland, and even Canada!

Perhaps you'll be able to set out on one of these voyages playing as a descendant of Eivor, your playable character in the game. The Vikings did travel to Northern Italy and Istanbul on their raids.

These locations were featured in Assassin's Creed II and Revelations, albeit in the Renaissance. It would be interesting to see the changes over the centuries between the two games though.

Will we get DLC?

The quality of Assassin's Creed games has wavered over the past 13 years but DLC has consistently accompanied the series.

ROOM TO GROW: AC has consistently been releasing DLC after their main games

The most recent entry to the franchise, Odyssey, was no exception to this with The Legacy of the First Blade and Fate of Atlantis.

Odyssey was set in Ancient Greece and played off that time period by telling stories of the world's most famous mythical underwater city.

The Vikings are famous for their "Sagas" which have been told for centuries, so there's no limit of source material to go off.

What the DLC's will be is currently unknown but it's a safe bet to say that the first of these will drop in the Spring of 2021.