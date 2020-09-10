Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Will it have co-op? – Ubisoft Forward, Multiplayer, Custom Raider, Combat, Gameplay & More

Here we’ll cover everything we know regarding co-op gameplay in the upcoming game!

We’ve finally gotten our first real looks at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and we can expect some more with Ubisoft Forward coming soon.

We’ve gotten a setting, and even some gameplay.

But will the game have co-op? Will it have multiplayer?

Latest News – Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft Forward is a massive game industry event making its return on 10 September, starting from 12 PM PDT.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox Series X: Features, Trailer, Price, Release Date & more

The event serves to give fans a glimpse into upcoming games from the French developer, and we expect even more Assassin’s Creed Valhalla reveals this time as we approach release day.

Co-op Gameplay?

The last game to try and utilise a serious Co-op Campaign was Assassin’s Creed: Unity.

UNITE WITH FRIENDS – We have our fingers crossed for another Co-op campaign in Valhalla!

Unfortunately for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fans looking to play with friends, there will be no co-op features in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Pre-Order Guide

There will, however, be some feeling of multiplayer gameplay.

Multiplayer

We will be getting at least some trace of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla multiplayer gameplay come launch day, but it won’t exactly be all that players are hoping for.

Instead of traditional multiplayer play, where players can join together to fight in one lobby, players will be able to share their customized raiders for others to recruit for their own game.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Map: Locations, POIs & more

In this way, the spirit of multiplayer may be there, but the mechanics will fall far short.

Custom Raider

One feature that’s mentioned to be in the game is the ability to create your own custom raider.

On the official Ubisoft website, it reads that players will be able to share their creations online and ‘reap the spoils’ when they fight alongside their friends.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS5: Release Date, Trailer, Price & more

It’s also possible to recruit other people’s custom mercenary as well.

Will the hidden blade return?

After its absence in much of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the iconic hidden blade is finally returning in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla!

In the trailer, we watched our protagonist, Eivor, use his hidden blade to triumph over a mighty foe.

Eivor’s hidden blade doesn’t fit the traditional aesthetic of the assassins’ go-to weapon. But it is an interesting adaption that we hope gets featured more in the newest addition to the franchise.