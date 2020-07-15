Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Changing Gender: Details, Explanation, Rumours, and more

For the first time in the series, you can switch between male and female versions of Eivor at any time.

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players will be able to go about changing gender at any point within the game.

This is a first, that we know of, in an RPG of this type, and one of many unique and impressive gameplay mechanics set to feature in the title.

Let’s take a closer look at how this all works.

Changing Gender in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

To understand how significant this mechanic is, we have to take a quick look at what is seemingly the ‘norm’ in video games.

Many RPGs give you the choice at the beginning of the game, as to how to create your character. Everything from race, to hair colour, or even species is yours for the choosing.

The decisions are seemingly always final. It pays to pick wisely to avoid any post-creation regret later in the game.

Typically, when picking either male or female, role-playing games offer slightly different dialogue and romances for both genders. Some cutscenes also play out slightly differently depending on your choice.

How does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla differ?

Unlike the examples mentioned, the game will allow you to change gender at any point. You could, in theory, alternate missions between male and female Eivor if you wished to.

The fact that any character, regardless of which gender you pick, is open to being romanced appears to link with this gameplay mechanic also.

From the surface, that would appear to complicate things, especially the plot. But remember, this is the Assassin’s Creed universe we’re talking about – so there’s surely an explanation?

The Animus

The animus is the device used to go back and experience the past in the Assassin’s Creed world. For any huge Assassin’s Creed fans out there, we know that’s a very simplified explanation!

Furthermore, this ability to switch genders is rumoured to be linked with this device in some way.

With no one at Ubisoft spilling the beans, we can speculate that this ability is closely linked with the plot. We’d say specifically the character (or characters) you play outside of the Viking world.

We’re looking forward to making sense of all this (in a good way) and we can’t wait to find out more!

We now officially have a release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 17 November 2020.

