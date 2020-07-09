[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Assassin's Creed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Boss Fight: Gameplay Reveal, What we learned, Characters, Ubisoft Forward & more

Hopefully we will get some more unseen footage at the Ubisoft Forward conference!

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Jul 9, 2020
assassins creed valhalla leak boss fight

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay was recently leaked, and it showed us exactly what we’ve been waiting for!

It is still unclear if this is what we were going to be shown at Ubiforward, since 30 minutes of gameplay is pretty extensive.

Here, we discuss everything we learned from the leaked boss fight, as well as what we might learn about Valhalla at the event.

Contents hide
1 Boss Fight
2 Ubisoft Forward

Boss Fight

30 minutes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay leaked earlier this week, and you can find out everything that was included in the full article.

valhalla 1

Hopefully, we’ll see non-leaked footage of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla on Sunday, July 12 during the Ubisoft Forward conference

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has suffered yet another leak ahead of the Ubisoft Forward conference this weekend, this time in the form of a lengthy boss fight.

The new footage follows Eivor as they encounter and defeat Cordelia, one of the daughters of King Lerion.

The fight appears to be heavily on the magical side of the Assassin’s Creed realism spectrum, and could be activated differently to previous boss fights.

Ubisoft Forward

There will be a few different shows at Ubisoft Forward, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a spot cemented potentially in two of them.

Ubisoft forward 1
TAKE NOTE: Each timezone has a different start time

The post-show is where things get interesting, as it has been confirmed that we will get a deep-dive and walkthrough of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The main show will feature games, reveals, and plenty of updates from Ubisoft – so Valhalla could be included in announcements with Watch Dogs Legion!

We’re hoping for some more unseen gameplay and some insight on the improved combat mechanics, but nobody knows what to expect.

