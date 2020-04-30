Assassin's Creed Valhalla Artwork: Plot hints, World Premiere, news & more

Ubisoft unveiled the brand new Assassin's Creed Valhalla with an eight-hour live stream of an incredibly talented graphic designer at work.

The designer constructed the brand new Valhalla official artwork from scratch over the course of the stream and it really was spectacular to watch.

Understandably, some of you don't have half a day to dedicate to a live stream, so we've got you covered.

Keep reading to see all the official artwork for Assassin's Creed Valhalla and more.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Artwork

As mentioned, Ubisoft's eight-hour live stream resulted in an incredible piece of artwork which you can check out below.

The new poster is not only stunning but gives away some plot hints.

Valhalla Plot Hints

As you can see, there are strong Viking themes throughout the image and exquisite nods to the Assassin’s Creed franchise, such as the logo on the protagonist’s axe and the eagle flying above the Viking ship.

In addition, the battle scene on the right looks to depict the siege of an English castle – could we be raiding the likes of Wessex and Mercia in the new game?

World Premiere

Luckily we won't be waiting for more details for long as Ubisoft has confirmed that the World Premiere of Assassin's Creed Valhalla will air on Thursday, 30 April 30th at 4pm BST / 11am ET.

Follow our live updates as we will bring you all the breaking news from the World Premiere as soon as it drops.

