Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Are there Ships? Naval Combat, Raid with Friends, Plot & More

We’ve seen plenty of naval warfare in previous entries to the series, but Valhalla takes a step away from it.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is primed to become the 12th title in the series, putting an end to wait we’ve tolerated since 2018.

We know that Valhalla will be a Viking-era game, featuring boats and combat in multiple locations, alongside a host of new RPG elements.

Allegedly, weddings will take place, relationships will be forged between clans, and new buildings will take shape the more you play.

This homestead will be placed at the centre of the experience, but at the start of the game, it couldn’t be further from the action.

Naturally, players will need ships in order to navigate and prepare for raids, but just how much will we see of ships and naval combat in the new game?

There was plenty of it in Odyssey.

Scaling back Naval Combat

Besides fast travel, using your ship was the best way of getting about and navigating in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Naturally, the mode of transport will return in Valhalla, but this time around, it doesn’t sound like there will be much naval combat.

We made this assumption after a recent interview with lead producer Julien Laferriere, where he explained that Valhalla won’t place an emphasis on naval combat.

“There’s no sitting and firing cannons at other boats – Vikings just didn’t do that.”

“Instead, your longships act as your fastest means of travel through the English countryside, along waterways which were the main roads of the era.”

It’s more about using your ship as a mode of transport rather than to sink other ships.

This is exemplified by the plot, which suggests that players will have a settlement situated in Scandinavia which eventually moves to England.

Will there be Multiplayer?

One of the features confirmed on the Ubisoft website is the ability to create your own ‘custom raider’.

This means that while the game will not have a traditional multiplayer, it will allow you to customize and share a Viking mercenary for friends to hire for raids.

Players will be able to to “reap the spoils” when their raider fights alongside their friends.

Though Ubisoft has confirmed to Eurogamer that Valhalla is a “single-player game”, this could be the closest that Assassin’s Creed has come to multiplayer in years.

We will be back with updates following the ‘Inside Xbox’ presentation expected on the 7 May, so keep your eyes peeled for them!