Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gameplay: Systems, Campaign length, Co-op & more

Assassin’s Creed games have always been known for its parkour mechanics and revolutionary free-flowing movement.

Can the next episode in the Assassin’s Creed franchise make as much of an impact as it did 13 years ago?

We will find out soon, as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is on its way.

However, if you're here for more information on the upcoming game's gameplay, you've come to the right place.

Continue reading for all the details.

Systems

Assassins Creed Valhalla is said to be releasing across all platforms (Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X, PS5 and PC).

But like most games, the look and feel of the game will change drastically between each console and PC.

Like most of the previous titles, PC players will probably switch to using a controller due to the game being optimised for this experience (but the game is still playable on mouse and keyboard).

The game is set to release late in 2020, by which time we may be used to seeing cross-platform in most AAA titles.

Will we see Cross-platform in the next instalment of the Assassins Creed Saga? Only time will tell.

Location

We got a very special reveal video from Ubisoft with the location of the new game.

CASTLE: Who wants to go bring it down?

With rolling hills, castles, and icy mountains it looks like we are heading north into the world of Vikings!

Campaign

So far, there have been no announcements as to how long the main story may be.

However, we do know that it will feature a Viking theme!

But with Ubisoft doing a much better job of ensuring their games have a more in-depth story, we hope that Valhalla will live up to these expectations with a story to remember and gameplay mechanics that makes the experience enjoyable.

NOT MUCH TO GO ON: This leaked image doesn’t give much away but gives us a sneak preview of the Viking theme

Assasin's Creed Unity (2014) only had around 16 hours of gameplay, as did Syndicate (2015).

However, the more recent Assasin's Creed Origins (2017) featured 29 hours of playtime, with Odyssey (2018) featuring a whole 40 hours!

If the pattern set by previous titles is anything to go by, Valhalla could feature up to 50 hours of gameplay!

RPG

Valhalla has been leaked to have an in-depth armour system.

The player will, therefore, be able to customise and improve their character as the game progresses with minimal locks behind story progress where appropriate.

HEROINE: This game will feature a female lead character, like Cassandra in Odyssey (Above)

From what we know so far, the player can choose the gender of the character too.

These small changes put the story in the hands of the player, similar to an RPG game.

A feature from AC: Origins will also be included in the game with ‘dialogue options.

However, we are unsure whether these options will affect how you interact with characters in the future (similar to Fallout 4).

The world around the player is fully explorable without any restrictions, unlike earlier Assassin’s Creed games.

FOR ODIN: This low-quality screenshot from a Reddit leak seems to show a Viking charging into a settlement on horseback

The player will be able to enter every area of the map without having to unlock it by playing the main story.

The biggest RPG element of Valhalla is the skill tree. From posts on Reddit, we have heard the game will take a lot of inspiration from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, in their method of tackling a skill tree.

Meaning the player should focus on certain elements of their play style and character build to create a character tailored to the way they want to play.

Co-op

Valhalla will allegedly include a ‘Drop-in’ / Drop out’ System.

THREE'S A CROWD: It will be very easy to play with friends with no restrictions

This allows friends to join you on your adventure and leave when they need to.

Co-op is suspected to include up to four players thanks to the leaks on the main character ‘Jora’ having a group of other characters that she is usually with.

