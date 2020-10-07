Assassin's Creed Novel "Geirmund's Saga" to Release Alongside Valhalla!

The new Assassin's Creed title, Valhalla, is set to release later this year in November.
We also know there will be a book to release alongside the game, but it will release slightly later in the month!
Content
This new Assassin's Creed Novel will release alongside Valhalla.
DISCOVER YOUR FATE - Will Eivor feature in this Novel?
However, this book will not follow the story of Eivor but instead will focus on a new character called Geirmund Hel-Heid.
The new tale will uncover stories from the raids on Britain, with a few twists of Viking mythology thrown in!
READ MORE:Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS5: Story Trailer Revealed! – Release Date, Price, Pre-order, Gameplay, Latest news & more
Geirmund will discover his fate as he looks for glory and comes head-to-head with betrayal and deceit.
Price
The novel will release at a price of £7.99 ($10.29).
We hope this price will drop a little after release, but there may be other ways of geting your hands on this book.
READ MORE:Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release on the same day as Xbox Series X!
For example, there may be versions of the game that release with the book as part of a bundle.
Release Date
The Geirmund novel will release on 26 November, 2020.
COVER ART - Here's the first look at the cover art of the novel!
It seems odd this novel will release a few weeks after Valhalla launch, but this may mean the book contains spoilers for the game.
READ MORE:Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: PS4 to PS5 – Story Trailer REVEALED, PS5 Showcase, Ubisoft Forward, Next-Gen Upgrade & More
We've also got a look at the cover art for the novel over on the Assassin's Creed UK twitter page!