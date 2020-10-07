Assassin's Creed Novel "Geirmund's Saga" to Release Alongside Valhalla!

The new Assassin's Creed title, Valhalla, is set to release later this year in November.

We also know there will be a book to release alongside the game, but it will release slightly later in the month!

Content

This new Assassin's Creed Novel will release alongside Valhalla.

DISCOVER YOUR FATE - Will Eivor feature in this Novel?

However, this book will not follow the story of Eivor but instead will focus on a new character called Geirmund Hel-Heid.

The new tale will uncover stories from the raids on Britain, with a few twists of Viking mythology thrown in!

Geirmund will discover his fate as he looks for glory and comes head-to-head with betrayal and deceit.

Price

The novel will release at a price of £7.99 ($10.29).

We hope this price will drop a little after release, but there may be other ways of geting your hands on this book.

For example, there may be versions of the game that release with the book as part of a bundle.

Release Date

The Geirmund novel will release on 26 November, 2020.

COVER ART - Here's the first look at the cover art of the novel!

It seems odd this novel will release a few weeks after Valhalla launch, but this may mean the book contains spoilers for the game.

We've also got a look at the cover art for the novel over on the Assassin's Creed UK twitter page!