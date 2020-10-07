header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Assassin's Creed

07 Oct 2020

Assassin's Creed Novel "Geirmund's Saga" to Release Alongside Valhalla!

Assassin's Creed Novel "Geirmund's Saga" to Release Alongside Valhalla!

Valhalla is set to release later this year, but what does this novel bring to the table?

Jump To
link decal

Content

link decal

Price

link decal

Release Date

The new Assassin's Creed title, Valhalla, is set to release later this year in November.

We also know there will be a book to release alongside the game, but it will release slightly later in the month!

Content

This new Assassin's Creed Novel will release alongside Valhalla.

assassins creed valhalla myths and legends

DISCOVER YOUR FATE - Will Eivor feature in this Novel?

However, this book will not follow the story of Eivor but instead will focus on a new character called Geirmund Hel-Heid.

The new tale will uncover stories from the raids on Britain, with a few twists of Viking mythology thrown in!

READ MORE:Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS5: Story Trailer Revealed! – Release Date, Price, Pre-order, Gameplay, Latest news & more

Geirmund will discover his fate as he looks for glory and comes head-to-head with betrayal and deceit.

Price

The novel will release at a price of £7.99 ($10.29).

We hope this price will drop a little after release, but there may be other ways of geting your hands on this book.

READ MORE:Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release on the same day as Xbox Series X!

For example, there may be versions of the game that release with the book as part of a bundle.

Release Date

The Geirmund novel will release on 26 November, 2020.

Geirmunds saga novel assassins creed valhalla story

COVER ART - Here's the first look at the cover art of the novel!

It seems odd this novel will release a few weeks after Valhalla launch, but this may mean the book contains spoilers for the game.

READ MORE:Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: PS4 to PS5 – Story Trailer REVEALED, PS5 Showcase, Ubisoft Forward, Next-Gen Upgrade & More

We've also got a look at the cover art for the novel over on the Assassin's Creed UK twitter page!

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy