Mortal Kombat 1 Leaks Character We Haven't Seen Since Armageddon

There is still enough time between now and Mortal Kombat 1 official release date on September 19. So far, we know that there will be 16 Kameo Characters. NetherRealm Studios revealed 13, including the most recent one - Sektor, who will come with a trademark fatality.

We still wait for the remaining three Kameo Characters, but considering the newest leak (the Reddit user who came up with it is never wrong), we’ll get to know another fighter.

The previous Mortal Kombat 1 leak revealed a new game mode. If it’s true, it will be quite popular among the fighting franchise fans. Now, let’s talk more about a new mysterious MK1 Kameo Character.

Who will be the newest Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo Character?

According to the Mortal Kombat Leaks Reddit page, the latest Kameo Character will be Shujinko. In case you are new to this legendary franchise, and you’re unfamiliar with Shujinko, he debuted in Mortal Kombat: Deception. Unlike now in Mortal Kombat 1, Shujinko then appeared as the main character and protagonist of Konquest Mode.

Shujinko last appeared in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon

His last appearance came in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon in 2006. Although Shujinko made a tiny cameo in Mortal Kombat X, that doesn’t really count because he briefly appeared in Cassie Cage's ladder ending.

A potential return is a bit surprising, but understandably, Shujinko will serve as a Kameo Character rather than a playable fighter. If he indeed returns, MK fans will undoubtedly be excited.

“I haven’t seen much actual confirmation from other people but Shujinko is one of the last Kameos. In the image I have it’s him and then the last slot is a silhouette with a question mark on him so I can’t tell if it’s a random select or a secret Kameo,” the leaker stated.

Many fans don’t have any reason to believe this leaker, but going through the comment history on the Reddit page, we realized that he was never wrong before. NetherRealm Studios remained silent about this leak, but it doesn’t mean it’s not true. In any case, we will let you know when the official word from the developers comes out.

In the meantime, check out Shujinko’s story, appearance, combat characteristics, and more.