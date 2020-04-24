Apex Legends Season 5: START DATE, Battle Armor Event, Details and more

The Apex Legends Season 5 start date is officially with us, as well as some exciting new game modes!

The Apex Legends Season 5 start date has just been officially announced on their Twitter page, alongside some exciting upcoming news for the rest of Season 4.

Posted very recently, the tweet finally gives players an idea of when they will be able to get involved with Season 5.

However, until then it looks like they are in store for some serious fun with the upcoming Battle Armor Event.

Let’s take a look at all the details you need to know!

The below tweet links to official Apex Legends website, which has a statement from Jason McCord, Design Director on the Apex Legends Season 5 start date.

He writes that Season 5 will be starting on 12 May.

However there is some great news for those who want to grind out their Battlepass or try to hit the next level of Ranked.

TEAM UP: Apex Legends Season 4 will be extended by one week, so players can get ready for Season 5!

Season 4 will be extended by one week, which will give players the chance to get everything they can out of the season!

Battle Armor Event

The tweet also mentions the upcoming Battle Armor event, which is taking place on 28 April for a limited time.

It’ll take place on World’s Edge and will continuously evolve over 14 days with a new exciting twist on armor every few days or so.

Here’s how it’s going to go down:

ARMOR UP! Season 5 officially kicking off on May 12

During the event rotation only one armor type will be available to players. They will drop into the match with it already equipped. Players will also drop with a P2020

Interestingly, armor will be removed from the loot pool, but shield cells and batteries will still be available. The same goes for loot!

Battle Armor Event Schedule

The Battle Armor Event schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, April 28 @ 10am PDT/ 5pm GMT – Saturday, May 2nd @ 10am PDT/ 5pm GMT: Level 1 (White) armor only.

Saturday, May 2 @ 10:01 am PDT/ 5.01pm GMT – Wednesday, May 6 @ 10am PDT/ 5pm GMT: Level 2 (Blue) armor

Wednesday, May 6 @ 10:01am PDT/ 5.01pm GMT – Saturday, May 9 @ 10am PDT/ 5pm GMT: Level 3 (Purple) armor.

Saturday, May 9 @ 10:01 am PDT/ 5.01pm GMT – Tuesday, May 12th @ 10am PDT/ 5pm GMT (when Season 5 kicks off): Evo Armor only.

What could be next for Season 5

From the official statement, it looks like there could be exciting times ahead for Apex Legends Season 5.

In the online announcement, it reads that this is only the beginning for experimenting with the core gameplay of Apex Legends.

What twists we be come our way in the future? Only time will tell. Until then, keep checking in for all the latest news and updates on Apex Legends Season 5.

