Apex Legends: “The Old Ways” Lore Event – Bloodhound, Exclusive Cosmetics, Loot, Daily Challenges, Expiry Date, Duos, Direct Purchase Shop & more

Respawn is back to spice up Quarantine with a massive Apex Legends Lore Event, coming soon!

Off the back of a number of developments in the Apex lore in recent months and the System Override event, Respawn is back with another lore event!

This comes at a perfect time, as Season 4 has been in play for a couple of months now, and the community is already looking ahead to Season 5.

Well, beginning 7 April, Respawn will invite Apex players to follow Bloodhound’s trail in the upcoming lore event!

“The Old Ways” Lore Event

Bloodhound, one of the greatest game hunters the Frontier has ever seen, will receive their own Town Takeover on World’s Edge.

GIMME THE LOOT: Exclusive cosmetics and loot will be available from 7 April

Here, players will be forced to fight ferocious Prowlers for their chance at high-tier loot.

Exclusive cosmetics will be available to players that complete the daily challenges, and all other The Old Ways-themed items will be made available through the Direct Purchase Shop.

The Old Ways event runs through 21 April.

Activities

Here is a quick recap of all of the activities that players will be able to take part in:

Duos & Kings Canyon

From 7 April, Duos will finally be permanently added to the game alongside Trios.

ICONIC: The Kings Canyon map has been a staple of Apex Legends since its introduction

On top of this, there will be a permanent map rotation option that gives players the ability to play Duos or Trios in Kings Canyon and World’s Edge.

Bloodhound’s Trials

Bloodhound’s Trials is an enclosed area that boasts a large population of prowlers.

HUNTER: You’ll need Bloodhound by your side if you want to survive the upcoming event

Teams will be able to battle against a hoard of prowlers to claim high-tier loot as a reward.

Players should know that exploring the enclosure with a certain hunter on your side will be most rewarding.

Direct Purchase Shop

Some legendary and rare skins inspired by the aesthetics and themes of The Old Ways will be available in the shop.

The Old Ways Event also marks the return of the Legendary Hunt Skins.

All 8 of the original Legendary Hunt Skins will be on offer for direct purchase, as well as 2 new variants of the Wraith and R-301 skins.