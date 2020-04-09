[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 5: Release Date, New Character, Rosie, Loba, New map, New Weapon, Crossplay, Game modes & more

Season 4 has only been live for a few weeks, but that hasn’t stopped the Season 5 speculation.

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Apr 9, 2020
apex legends season 5

Season 5 is set to arrive in May, and with Season 4 setting the stage for an incredible story to develop, we couldn’t be more excited to see what happens!

But some of you may already be wondering what the future of Apex Legends will be, in Season 5 and beyond.

Continue reading for all the details we have so far, including the latest leak on the new character, Loba.

NOW WATCH BELOW: What's going on in the world of mobile gaming?!
Contents hide
1 Season 5 Launch Date
2 Cross-Platform Play
3 New Character: Rosie/ Loba

Season 5 Launch Date

On the whole, Apex Legends Seasons follow a much more definitive pattern than the likes of Fortnite and PUBG Mobile.

planet harvester survey camp apex season 4capitol city split apex legends season 4 assimilation map changes worlds edge update weapon racks hammon robotics
RUINS: Capitol City has been completely devastated in Season 4

We typically see an Apex Season lasting exactly 3 months, and with Season 4 being kicked off on 4 February.

You can, therefore, expect Season 4 to draw to a close in early May, with Season 5 kicking off on 5 May 2020.

Cross-Platform Play

In a recent interview with Game Informer magazine, the idea of cross-platform play was brought up to Respawn devs, and they provided a strange response:

battle pass operator
SHARING IS CARING: We would love to see crossplay be implemented in Apex Legends for Season 5

“We are obviously big fans of playing our game — at work and in our free time — and we go home on a Friday or weekend and want to play with each other and we’re on different systems.”

“On a personal level, yes, we’d love to do that and party up on the weekends. I think it’s an important thing to get to.”

READ MORE: Countdown to Apex Legends Season 5

So does this mean we could be seeing crossplay sometime in the near future?

New Character: Rosie/ Loba

Rosie was first discovered soon after Apex Legends launch in February 2019, in a massive leak that revealed the names of eleven unreleased legends in the game files.

loba rosie apex legends
WHO AM I: Players have been arguing over whether Rosie and Loba really are the same Legend

According to leaker That1MiningGuy, Rosie could have actually been Watson’s tutor when she was growing up in Kings Canyon.

However, now some people think that she is Loba (the little girl in the Revenant trailer).

loba
MINING: This was Loba’s first teaser in Apex Legends

All we do know is that Loba has some badass proposed abilities:

  • Eye for quality: Loba (Rosie) can see through walls and can open up hidden compartments in loot bins.
  • Supply for demand: Hold (button) to choose a type of loot. Reveal what type of loot in the area through walls
  • Burglar’s best friend: Throw a disc and teleport to that location.
  • Black Market Boutique: Place a device that can steal all nearby loot.

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

Leave a Reply

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon