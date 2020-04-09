Apex Legends Season 5: Release Date, New Character, Rosie, Loba, New map, New Weapon, Crossplay, Game modes & more

Season 4 has only been live for a few weeks, but that hasn’t stopped the Season 5 speculation.

Season 5 is set to arrive in May, and with Season 4 setting the stage for an incredible story to develop, we couldn’t be more excited to see what happens!

But some of you may already be wondering what the future of Apex Legends will be, in Season 5 and beyond.

Continue reading for all the details we have so far, including the latest leak on the new character, Loba.

On the whole, Apex Legends Seasons follow a much more definitive pattern than the likes of Fortnite and PUBG Mobile.

RUINS: Capitol City has been completely devastated in Season 4

We typically see an Apex Season lasting exactly 3 months, and with Season 4 being kicked off on 4 February.

You can, therefore, expect Season 4 to draw to a close in early May, with Season 5 kicking off on 5 May 2020.

Cross-Platform Play

In a recent interview with Game Informer magazine, the idea of cross-platform play was brought up to Respawn devs, and they provided a strange response:

SHARING IS CARING: We would love to see crossplay be implemented in Apex Legends for Season 5

“We are obviously big fans of playing our game — at work and in our free time — and we go home on a Friday or weekend and want to play with each other and we’re on different systems.”

“On a personal level, yes, we’d love to do that and party up on the weekends. I think it’s an important thing to get to.”

So does this mean we could be seeing crossplay sometime in the near future?

New Character: Rosie/ Loba

Rosie was first discovered soon after Apex Legends launch in February 2019, in a massive leak that revealed the names of eleven unreleased legends in the game files.

WHO AM I: Players have been arguing over whether Rosie and Loba really are the same Legend

According to leaker That1MiningGuy, Rosie could have actually been Watson’s tutor when she was growing up in Kings Canyon.

However, now some people think that she is Loba (the little girl in the Revenant trailer).

MINING: This was Loba’s first teaser in Apex Legends

All we do know is that Loba has some badass proposed abilities: