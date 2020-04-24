Apex Legends Season 5: Phase 3 Teaser – Where will it be? Location, Map Changes, Meaning & more

Respawn will be releasing a series of teasers in the build up to Season 5, but what are they foreshadowing?

An Apex Legends Season 5 teaser was dug up on 20 April, featuring a mysterious mobile device seems to be suggesting that the World’s Edge map could be seeing some big changes!

The elusive teaser has raised more questions than it has technically answered, so we’re here to break it down ahead of the “Phase 3” leak.

Thanks to a leaked timeline of supposed teasers, we’re expecting a lot more to pop up this week in what marks the countdown to Season 5.

Continue below for everything we know so far!

“Phase 2” Teaser

“Phase 2” of these Season 5 easter eggs dropped on 20 April.

SPEED IS OF THE ESSENCE: Notorious data miner iLootGames has already got a video up on the ‘Phase 2’ teaser

It didn’t take long for prominent Apex Legends data miner iLootGames to locate the new teaser, which took the form of an inconspicuous mobile device.

When activated, it displays a cryptic message.

“ELECTRICAL DEVICE? CHECK WITH JAIME. MORE TUNNELS… CHECK WEST HALF OF ISLAND.”

Location of “Phase 3” Teaser

The part of the message about “more tunnels” could be foreshadowing some map changes coming to World’s Edge, specifically the “west half of the island.”

CHECK WITH JAIME: More tunnels? Jaime? What could it all mean?

Then again, it could just be an indicator for where the next easter egg will be located.

For now, your guess is as good as ours as to where the “Phase 3” teaser will pop up at 6 pm BST on 24 April.

Be sure to check back in once the teaser drops for our full breakdown of it.