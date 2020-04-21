Apex Legends Season 5: Another Teaser – Map Changes, Phase 3, Leaked PS4 Skins & More

Respawn has a whole series of teasers scheduled for Season 5 – check out the most recent one!

A new Apex Legends Season 5 teaser was only just uncovered on 20 April, and the mysterious mobile device seems to be suggesting that the World’s Edge map could be seeing some changes!

That said, it’s raised more questions than it has technically answered.

With Season 5 very much on the horizon, we’re expecting many more teasers to pop up both on the World’s Edge and Kings Canyon.

Continue below for all the information we have on the teaser, as well as some leaked PS4-themed skins for Gibraltar and Crypto.

Season 5 Teaser

According to a reliable source, “Phase 2” of these Season 5 easter eggs was expected to kick off on 20 April, and as it turns out, that’s exactly when they started!

SPEED IS OF THE ESSENCE: Notorious data miner iLootGames has already got a video up on the ‘Phase 2’ teaser

And it didn’t take long for prominent Apex Legends data miner iLootGames to locate the new teaser, which took the form of an inconspicuous mobile device.

The device can be found in one of the control rooms in Sorting Factory, and it can be interacted with.

When activated, it displays a cryptic message.

“ELECTRICAL DEVICE? CHECK WITH JAIME. MORE TUNNELS… CHECK WEST HALF OF ISLAND.”

The part of the message about “more tunnels” could be foreshadowing some map changes coming to World’s Edge, specifically the “west half of the island.”

That said, this teaser might not be related to map changes at all, and instead could be an indicator for where the next easter egg will be located.

We’re just going to have to wait until 24 April to find out what the ‘Phase 3’ teaser will be!

Leaked PS4 Skins

Apex Legends characters Crypto and Gibraltar will potentially receive new PlayStation exclusive skins, according to files that leaked on the internet over the weekend.

New Gibraltar and Crypto PS4 skins. pic.twitter.com/4u23Xark0y — Suum (@The_Suum) April 9, 2020

The skins were leaked by data miner Suum, featuring the blue and white colours of the PlayStation.

The image also gives gamers a glimpse at what could be new weapons coming to Season 5.

The skins and weapons will be a part of a pack exclusive to PS Plus members, and as much as we would love to see it release with May’s free games, no release date has been given.