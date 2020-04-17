Are changes on the way? New hints and clues have been discovered about Season 5.

It looks like Season 5 of Apex Legends is not too far away, and hints at what could be in store are starting to appear.

A combination of easter eggs found in the game and the hard work of data miners has fans reeling about possible changes to the Kings Canyon map we have all come to know so well.

Let’s look at the evidence for a potential map change in Season 5.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Everything you need to know about the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Easter egg

User ‘HIRUZENandENMA’ discovered a new easter egg in Apex Legends. Landing at the Dome on World’s Edge, they activated an Ares Division device and discovered a map of a maze-like laboratory underground.

READ MORE: Apex Legends Season 5 – New Legends Coming

This doesn’t just add key lore to the game, but is another major teaser for Season 5 that big map changes could be coming.

With the end of Season 4 on the way, it looks like Respawn are starting up the hype train for Season 5.

This easter egg isn’t the only hint out there that changes are afoot.

Data miner ‘The_Suum’ also shared an image of “some underground thing” which could be linked to a future teaser.

An image from another miner called ‘Shrugtal’ shows what could be a schedule for future teasers, as well.

There are bound to be more surprises and hints at what is to come in the next few days and weeks.

We typically see an Apex Season lasting exactly three months. Since Season 4 kicked off on 4 February we can expect Season 5 to start on 5 May 2020.

Of course, the coronavirus lockdown may have other ideas about this. Fortnite has had to delay their next season, and Apex could see similar delays.