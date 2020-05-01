Apex Legends Season 5: Loba Andrade introduced as New Character – Abilities, Animated Trailer, Tragic Past & More

The new character arriving in Season 5 has been the talk of the community for the past few weeks.

Season 5 is primed to arrive on 12 May, and with Season 4 setting the stage for an incredible revenge story, we couldn’t be more invested.

Questions of a new legend have been raised in recent weeks after potentially being spotted in the Season 4 trailer, and a notorious data miner released in-game animations for the rumoured next character.

But now, the new character for Season 5 has been officially announced, and we couldn’t be more excited to see her arrive!

Still don’t know who it is? Continue below for all the details.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up to date on the latest Apex Season 5 rumours!

Confirmed New Character

The character in question will join the battle royale’s roster from 12 May.

VENGEANCE: She wants revenge and she wants it NOW.

We are, of course, talking about Loba Andrade.

The notorious data miner iLootGames found Loba‘s visuals and walking animations in the source code for Apex Legends in April.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Apex Legends Season 5

“When everything was taken from her, Loba Andrade learned how to take from everyone else.“

“The Apex Games’ newest Legend is used to getting what she wants — no matter how well it’s guarded. She tried to let her past go, but things have a way of catching up…”

It sounds like Loba will be cooking up quite the storm when she arrives with Season 5.

Abilities

The abilities, which have already been rumoured, focus on the character’s tragic backstory.

NOW AND THEN: Unless you’ve been following the Apex story so far, you may not notice the similarities between these characters

Loba will also have the ability to teleport across the map through translocation.

Loba’s abilities are as follows:

Burglar’s Best Friend – throw a disc and teleport to that location.

– throw a disc and teleport to that location. Supply for Demand – Hold to choose a type of loot. Reveal that type of loot in the area around you through walls.

– Hold to choose a type of loot. Reveal that type of loot in the area around you through walls. An Eye for Quality – Loba can see through nearby walls for loot.

– Loba can see through nearby walls for loot. Black Market Boutique – Place a device that can steal all nearby loot.

READ MORE: Countdown to Apex Legends Season 5

Check out her new animation trailer below.