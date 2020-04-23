Apex Legends Season 5 Leak: Mirage Rework – Release Date, New Character, Crossplay & More

A prominent dataminer has just unearthed a massive character rework – but who is it for?

Season 5 is primed to arrive in less than 2 weeks, and with Season 4 setting the stage for an incredible story to develop, we couldn’t be more excited to see what happens!

However, we’ve just spotted a leak implying that a rework of a long-forgotten legend could be on its way.

There was already a lot to look forward to, but now there’s even more, so continue below for all the details!

Leak: Possible Mirage Rework

Except for a few minor bug fixes over the past year, Mirage has pretty much been left out of the action.

FINGERS CROSSED: If the rumours are true, Mirage will be getting a whole new look!

The situation continued to worsen for the Legend as new roster debutants like Revenant and Wattson started to outshine him from the offset.

Mirage currently brags a 2.4% win rate, but now Mirage fans have had enough, pouring to social media to demand that Respawn “save” the loveable larrikin.

The good news is that Respawn devs have been hinting at a buff for a while now, but didn’t reveal when that would be.

However, thanks to Apex’ most reliable data miner ILootGames, we now know that a full rework could be on the way.

When other big changes have come, they’ve mainly come during season changes.

We expect Mirage’s rework to pencilled in for Season 5, which will arrive on 5 May.

On the whole, Apex Legends Seasons follow a much more definitive pattern than the likes of Fortnite and PUBG Mobile.

RUINS: Capitol City has been completely devastated in Season 4

We typically see an Apex Season lasting exactly 3 months, and with Season 4 being kicked off on 4 February.

You can, therefore, expect Season 4 to draw to a close in early May, with Season 5 kicking off on 5 May 2020.

Cross-Platform Play

In a recent interview with Game Informer magazine, the idea of cross-platform play was brought up to Respawn devs, and they provided a strange response:

MIND BLOWN: Cross-play features in a ton of popular games, so is it a case of ‘when’, rather than ‘if’?

“We are obviously big fans of playing our game — at work and in our free time — and we go home on a Friday or weekend and want to play with each other and we’re on different systems.”

“On a personal level, yes, we’d love to do that and party up on the weekends. I think it’s an important thing to get to.”

So does this mean we could be seeing crossplay sometime in the near future?

Well, no further comment was made by Respawn’s dev team, but they could undoubtedly do it if they wanted to.