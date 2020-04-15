[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 5: Does Fortnite Delay Spell Trouble for Respawn? Release Date, New Character Loba, Crossplay & More

Fortnite’s upcoming season has just been pushed back until June – will Apex be in any trouble?

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Apr 15, 2020
apex legends season 5 fortnite delay trouble

Season 5 is primed to arrive in early May, and with Season 4 setting the stage for an incredible comeback story to develop, we couldn’t be more invested.

There have been questions of a new legend being raised after potentially being seen in the Season 4 trailer, especially now an Apex Legends data miner has released what look to be in-game animations for Loba, the rumoured next character

However, we’re not here to discuss this.

We’re here to discuss the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 delay, and it’s implications for Apex Legends Season 5.

Continue below for more information on the upcoming season.

Season 5 Release Date

On the whole, Apex Legends Seasons follow a much more definitive pattern than the likes of Fortnite and PUBG Mobile.

loba apex character
LOBA/ ROSIE: Unless you’ve been following the Apex story so far, you may not notice the similarities between these two

We typically see an Apex Season lasting exactly 3 months, and with Season 4 being kicked off on 4 February.

You can, therefore, expect Season 4 to draw to a close in early May, with Season 5 kicking off on 5 May 2020.

That is if it isn’t delayed until June like Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3.

New Character: Loba

According to a notorious data miner iLootGamesLoba‘s visuals and walking animations are actually in the source code for Apex Legends, as well as some details on how she will make her appearance.

WATCH: Here’s what iLootGames managed to find in the data mine

The data miner found quite a lot in her files.

Loba’s default skin is likely to be a white, grey and gold outfit with wolf emblems on her shoulders (since Loba translates to ‘wolf’ in Spanish and Portuguese).

She also has a large device hooked to her belt loop that could be her jump pack.

Cross-Platform Play

In a recent interview with Game Informer magazine, the idea of cross-platform play was brought up to Respawn devs, and they provided a strange response:

battle pass operator
SHARING IS CARING: We would love to see crossplay be implemented in Apex Legends for Season 5

“We are obviously big fans of playing our game — at work and in our free time — and we go home on a Friday or weekend and want to play with each other and we’re on different systems.”

“On a personal level, yes, we’d love to do that and party up on the weekends. I think it’s an important thing to get to.”

