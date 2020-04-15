Apex Legends Season 5: Does Fortnite Delay Spell Trouble for Respawn? Release Date, New Character Loba, Crossplay & More

Fortnite’s upcoming season has just been pushed back until June – will Apex be in any trouble?

Season 5 is primed to arrive in early May, and with Season 4 setting the stage for an incredible comeback story to develop, we couldn’t be more invested.

There have been questions of a new legend being raised after potentially being seen in the Season 4 trailer, especially now an Apex Legends data miner has released what look to be in-game animations for Loba, the rumoured next character.

However, we’re not here to discuss this.

We’re here to discuss the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 delay, and it’s implications for Apex Legends Season 5.

On the whole, Apex Legends Seasons follow a much more definitive pattern than the likes of Fortnite and PUBG Mobile.

LOBA/ ROSIE:

We typically see an Apex Season lasting exactly 3 months, and with Season 4 being kicked off on 4 February.

You can, therefore, expect Season 4 to draw to a close in early May, with Season 5 kicking off on 5 May 2020.

That is if it isn’t delayed until June like Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3.

New Character: Loba

According to a notorious data miner iLootGames, Loba‘s visuals and walking animations are actually in the source code for Apex Legends, as well as some details on how she will make her appearance.

Here's what iLootGames managed to find in the data mine

The data miner found quite a lot in her files.

Loba’s default skin is likely to be a white, grey and gold outfit with wolf emblems on her shoulders (since Loba translates to ‘wolf’ in Spanish and Portuguese).

She also has a large device hooked to her belt loop that could be her jump pack.

Cross-Platform Play

In a recent interview with Game Informer magazine, the idea of cross-platform play was brought up to Respawn devs, and they provided a strange response:

We would love to see crossplay be implemented in Apex Legends for Season 5

“We are obviously big fans of playing our game — at work and in our free time — and we go home on a Friday or weekend and want to play with each other and we’re on different systems.”

“On a personal level, yes, we’d love to do that and party up on the weekends. I think it’s an important thing to get to.”