Apex Legends Season 5: Battle Armour Event Countdown – Schedule, Features, Rewards & more

The latest teaser that arrived last week revealed that there will be a 2-week long event before Season 5.

Season 5 has now been announced to be starting on 12th May, so it looks like Season 4 will be getting extended for an extra week too!

The upside, though, means that we can expect a brand new Battle Armour Event to kick off on Tuesday 28 April at 6 pm BST.

Battle Armor Event

The exciting Battle Armour Event, announced by Respawn developer Jason McCord, will start on 28 April for a limited time.

READY UP! Armour takes centre stage in the upcoming game mode

It’ll take place on World’s Edge and will continuously evolve over 14 days with a new exciting twist every few days or so.

During the event rotation, only one type of armour will be available to players, and they will drop into the match with it already equipped.

It looks like armour will be removed from the loot pool. This won’t be the same for shield cells, batteries and the all-important loot though!

Battle Armor Event Schedule

We’ve got all the details you need below if you want to get involved.

Tuesday, April 28 @ 10am PDT/ 6pm GMT – Saturday, May 2nd @ 10am PDT/ 6pm GMT: Level 1 (White) armor only.

Saturday, May 2 @ 10am PDT/ 6pm GMT – Wednesday, May 6 @ 10am PDT/ 5pm GMT: Level 2 (Blue) armor

Wednesday, May 6 @ 10:01am PDT/ 6pm GMT – Saturday, May 9 @ 10am PDT/ 6pm GMT: Level 3 (Purple) armor.

Saturday, May 9 @ 10:01 am PDT/ 6pm GMT – Tuesday, May 12th @ 10am PDT/ 6pm GMT (when Season 5 kicks off).

Design Director of the game Jason McCord made a statement on the Season 5 start date.

TEAM UP: Apex Legends Season 4 will be extended by one week, so players can get ready for Season 5!

He writes that Season 5 will be starting on 12 May, later than the previously predicted 5 May.

The great news is there will be plenty to get on with in the build-up to Season 5.

