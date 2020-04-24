Apex Legends Season 4 EXTENDED: Battle Armor Event, Season 5 start date, details and more

With Apex Legends Season 4 extended, players get some more time to up their game!

It has been announced that Apex Legends Season 4 will be extended in the lead up to Season 5.

The Twitter post also shares some exciting news about the upcoming Battle Armor Event, set to start on 28 April.

With Season 5 starting on 12 May, players have a bit of a wait until they can get going on the new season.

But with Season 4 extended, there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy in the run up.

Let’s check out what’s coming their way!

Apex Legends Season 4 Extended

So with Aprex Legends Season 4 extended, the question is, for how long?

In the announcement from the Design Director on Apex Legends he writes that Season 4 will be extended by one week.

Who is this going to be great for? Well, players who want to grind out their Battlepasses, try to hit the next level of Ranked or just get some serious practice in before the next Season!

STILL TIME: With the current Season being extended further, there’s still a chance to get on the grind!

Battle Armor Event

The upcoming Battle Armor Event set to take place in the run up to Season 5 and it’s structured as follows.

During the event rotation only one armor type will be available to players. They will drop into the match with it already equipped. They’ll also drop with a P2020.

Shield cells, batteries and the all important loot will remain in the loot pool – however, armor will not.

CHOOSE WISELY: Armor colour plays a big part in the upcoming event

Battle Armor Event Schedule

Want to get involved in the upcoming event? Well we’ve got all the details you need below:

Tuesday, April 28 @ 10am PDT/ 5pm GMT – Saturday, May 2nd @ 10am PDT/ 5pm GMT: Level 1 (White) armor only.

Saturday, May 2 @ 10:01 am PDT/ 5.01pm GMT – Wednesday, May 6 @ 10am PDT/ 5pm GMT: Level 2 (Blue) armor

Wednesday, May 6 @ 10:01am PDT/ 5.01pm GMT – Saturday, May 9 @ 10am PDT/ 5pm GMT: Level 3 (Purple) armor.

Saturday, May 9 @ 10:01 am PDT/ 5.01pm GMT – Tuesday, May 12th @ 10am PDT/ 5pm GMT (when Season 5 kicks off): Evo Armor only.

Looks like there is still a lot of fun to be had this season!