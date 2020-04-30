Apex Legends: Next-gen port allegedly in development - Season 5, PS5, Xbox Series X, Job Listing & More

Season 5 will now be starting on 12th May, following a couple of teasers last week that contained the announcement.

On top of that, a series of Battle Armour Events will be popping up between now and Season 5's launch.

An Apex Legends dev recently announced that plans for Season 6, 7 and 8 are already in the works, but now a next-gen port may have been discovered after Respawn Entertainment posted a job listing for the battle royale.

Will it be on Next-Gen consoles?

A job listing for a Senior Rendering Engineer has been spotted on EA's jobs website, stating that the studio is looking for help "to push next-gen platforms and the PC to their limits on Apex Legends."

NEXT-GEN THEN? From the looks of things, the Apex Legends developers have been making big plans for the future of the battle royale

Now ask yourself - if that doesn’t sound like there’s going to be a port of Apex Legends to next-gen, what does?

Of course, the listing doesn't explicitly specify the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but a mention of next-gen consoles has us all wondering.

We will be back with an update once we hear something official from EA, so stay tuned for that.

Season 5's Start Date

Last week on the official Apex Legends website, Jason McCord (Design Director) released a statement on Season 5's start date.

TEAM UP: Apex Legends Season 4 will be extended by one week, so players can get ready for Season 5!

He wrote that Season 5 will be starting on 12 May, a week later than the previously predicted 5 May.

The great news is there will be plenty to get on with in the build-up to the new season, so head over to our 'Latest News' article for all the latest details.

